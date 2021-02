Ballast Point launces ‘Brewing for Diversity’ scholarship





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ballast Point Brewing Company launched their “Brewing for Diversity” scholarship earlier this month.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited one of their locations to find out all about it, and how their partnership with UCSD Extension will help benefit members of San Diego’s minority community.

