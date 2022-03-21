Ballast Point & Marine Reconnaissance Foundation host tasting room fundraiser Mar. 21

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ballast Point is raising money for the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation by naming a beer after them. On Monday Mar. 21st you can join them and raise money at the Miramar tasting room at 6:00 pm.

“If you are currently a Recon Marine or SARC, have ever served in a Recon Unit, or are a Veteran in support of The MRF, please come out and enjoy some great beer and food while spending time in the camaraderie of the Reconnaissance Community!”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Randall Parkes, Marine Reconnaissance Foundation’s Event Organizer, about their event tonight.

