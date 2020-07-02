Ballerina Kirsten Bloom Allen & her two dancers making the most of COVID-19 lockdown

As a result of the stay-at-home mandate due to COVID-19, Ballerina Kirsten Bloom Allen and her two dancers Tigran Sargsyan, Magnus Christoffersen have been living together under one roof in lockdown for the past fifteen (15) weeks (and counting) where they have been performing live in Kirsten’s backyard daily on Instagram dancing and creating original dances for the past several months.

Founder and principal ballerina of Arc Entertainment Company, Kirsten Bloom Allen, and her two dancers joined us on Good Morning San Diego to talk more about their livestream performances that have caught the military’s attention.

Plus, they performed live on air!