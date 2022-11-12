Ballot count updates: 75,000 additional votes tallied

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Updated voter counts were released on Friday, Nov. 11 by the San Diego Registrar of Voters. Roughly 320,000 ballots remain to be counted.

Mike Levin has an 12-point lead on Brian Maryott in the race for U.S. Housie District 49.

John McCann has a ten-point lead on Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for Chula Vista Mayor.

Measure C is still at a 50/50 split, Measure B is at roughly a two-point lead in “yes” votes.

Catherine Blakespear has a two point lead on Matt Gunderson in the race for State Senate District #38.