Baltimore Congressional candidate Kim Klacik raised millions after Trump endorsement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 election is quickly approaching, and many candidates are seeing their campaign strategies provide extreme success.

Republican candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, Kimberly Klacik, entered the race with an incredible ad “exposing what what life is like in Democrat run cities.”

Her first campaign ad quickly went viral, and got her an invitation to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention, and an endorsement from President Donald J. Trump.

Klacik has announced that after President Trump’s endorsement, her campaign has raised millions of dollars, helping her grow her base as she continues to campaign to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

Klacik has since released a second ad, exposing even more of the troubles many of the people of Baltimore are experiencing in their daily lives saying, “I’m not the only one who wants better. Tens of millions of you have shared the struggle of black people in Baltimore, you’ve lifted our voices, you cared about our black lives more than our own Democrat leaders. They have done nothing for us, now they can’t hide. It’s time for change. We are that change.”

Republican Congressional candidate Kim Klacik joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share reaction to the first presidential debate, and provide an update on the support her campaign is receiving after the release of her incredible ads and the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.

