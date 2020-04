Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria officially qualify for mayoral election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria have officially qualified for the November 3 mayoral election, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters confirmed Friday.

Bry qualified for the mayoral race by winning a contentious race for second in the March 3 primary.

The final canvass reported Bry with 22.91% of the vote and her competitor, Scott Sherman, with 22.57%. Todd Gloria came in with 41.48% of the vote.