Barbara Bry, candidate for San Diego County Assessor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barbara Bry, an executive and high-tech entrepreneur for over 30 years, is running for San Diego County County Assessor.

One of Bry’s goals is to implement an integrated property tax management system to streamline the appraisal to collection process and ensure that valuable revenue isn’t “slipping through the cracks.”

Bry joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss her candidacy and the 2022 San Diego County Assessor race.