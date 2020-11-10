Barbara Bry concedes to Todd Gloria in the San Diego mayoral race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After nearly a week after election day, City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry has conceded to Assemblymember Todd Gloria in the race for San Diego Mayor.

Gloria had been holding a steady lead throughout the race, leading by over 10% as of this weekend.

Bry held a virtual press conference to make her announcement, adding she felt voters were misled by the media and political adds by her opponent.

San Diego’s Mayor elect, Todd Gloria released a statement thanking Bry, and asked for San Diegans to come together.