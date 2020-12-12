Barbara Bry leads coalition to recall newly elected Council President Jen Campbell





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Less than 24 hours after San Diego City Council elected Jen Campbell to be City Council President, former mayoral candidate Barbara Bry is leading an effort to remove her from the position.

Bry says that Jen Campbell “is controlled by special interests,” while Monica Montgomery, “is an independent woman.”

Bry joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to explain why she is leading the effort.

RELATED STORY: Councilwoman Jen Campbell elected San Diego City Council President