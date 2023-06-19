Barnes Tennis Center announces addition of 19 Pickleball courts

POINT LOMA (KUSI) – The Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma has been the victim of an intense turf war between tennis and pickleball players.

The tennis player are opposed to converting existing tennis courts to pickleball, while the growing popularity of pickleball has resulted in demands for pickleball courts one way or another.

The pickleball supporters have been pushing a proposal to convert six of the twelve existing tennis courts at Point Loma’s Peninsula Tennis Club to pickleball courts. One tennis court can be converted into four pickleball courts, so this proposal would create 24 new pickleball courts.

Before the plan could be seriously considered or implemented, the Barnes Tennis Center stepped in announcing they will add 19 new pickleball courts at their facility.

Pickleball supporters say Barnes Tennis Center is taking advantage of a an opportunity to generate income for tennis. Barnes Tennis Center will reportedly use the proceeds from the new pickleball courts to fund youth tennis programs.

John Broderick, President of the San Diego District Tennis Association, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to break down the saga and share what happens next.