Barona, Campo, Jamul, Sycuan, and Viejas all announce casino closures in response to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Tribal government leaders from all five of San Diego’s local Indian nations announced closures of their casinos Wednesday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders of the Barona Band of Mission Indians, Campo Kumeyaay Nation, Jamul Indian Village, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians today jointly announced that they are temporarily closing their casinos amid concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The closures will begin on Friday, March 20 at noon through the end of the month.

The Tribes said they are united in this decision to close for the health and well-being of the community, their guests and approximately 9,000 employees.

Despite the closure, they are working to continue to provide emergency services for their respective communities.

