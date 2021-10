Barona Speedway race brings Wing Sprint Cars to the race track

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Barona Speedway’s race taking place on the night of Oct. 16.

The Calderwood siblings will be at El Cajon Ford on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Barona Speedway is San Diego’s only 1/4 mile clay oval track.

To learn more visit www.BaronaSpeedway.com.