Barona Speedway to host IMCA Summer Shootout this week

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, and Dirt Dude, Track Announcer, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss Barona Speedway’s IMCA summer shootout taking place July 24.

IMCA Summer Shootout at Barona Speedway’s general admission is $20, cash only.

Gates open at noon and races start at 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.Baronaspeedway.com