Barrett Holman Leak to run for House of Representatives in the 2022 elections

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race is on to see who will represent California’s 51st District in Congress, a district currently occupied by Juan Vargas .

Barrett Holman Leak is a San Diego-native, who grew up middle class and values education and working. She is an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and a women’s rights advocate.

“I am a multiethnic Black Jewish working-class woman and voter like YOU who wants a leader from our midst” says Barrett.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with congressional candidate, Barrett Holman Leak, to discuss her campaign and why she wants to represent the 51st district.