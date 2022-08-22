Barricaded gunman in Mountain View shoots at police, held up for nearly 24 hours





MOUNTAIN VIEW (KUSI) – A gunman who triggered a shelter-in-place order Sunday morning after firing at police was still barricaded in a Mountain View home today.

The drama at the intersection of 46th and T streets began around 9 a.m. when police were called to deal with a man allegedly threatening others with a gun.

As of 2:30 a.m. Monday, the incident was ongoing, according to Officer Buttle a watch commander with the San Diego Police Department.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots but no one was hit.

Residents in the area of the 4550 block of T Street were asked by police to shelter in place because a gunman had fired on officers, according to a tweet sent out by San Diego police.

A SWAT team and police negotiators were at the scene trying to convince the gunman to surrender.