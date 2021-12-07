Barrio Logan Growth Plan will propose new community upgrades for the city since the 1970’s

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at Barrio Logan to talk about the updated proposal of the Barrio Logan Growth Blueprint.

On Tuesday, City Council is taking up a much needed update to update Barrio Logan since the 1970’s, since the Coronado bridge was built.

This blueprint update will triple the housing, triple the residents, and triple the employment opportunities.

They are proposing new additions to the city like 8 new parks and possibly a freeway lid, an agricultural cap to cover freeways.

The updated growth plan is proposed to help existing residents stay in Barrio Logan by addressing anti-gentrification reform.