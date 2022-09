Barrio Logan Monarch School participates in “Access to Art” installation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students at Monarch School, a local school in Barrio Logan, have joined alongside nonprofit Humble Design to participate in Art San Diego’s “Access to Art” installation.

Humble Design is a nonprofit that helps families, veterans and individuals on their path out of homelessness.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at Monarch School to talk to participants about the importance of the project.