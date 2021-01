Barron Hilton donates plane to San Diego Air & Space Museum’s annex at Gillespie Field





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barron Hilton donated his personal plane to the San Diego Air & Space Museum’s annex at Gillespie Field.

KUSI’s Jason Austell spoke with the San Diego Air & Space Museum CEO, Jim Kidrick, about the plane and the rest of the annex on Good Morning San Diego.