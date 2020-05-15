Barstool Sport’s CEO Dave Portnoy rants about elected officials changing their minds about length of lockdown





Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy went on a rant about the coronavirus lockdowns.

Portnoy showed frustration about what Americans were originally told the lockdowns were for, to “flatten the curve.”

He specifically called out Dr. Anthony Fauci, for saying we need to lockdown to flatten the curve and prevent the hospitals from being overrun, but now he’s “changed the rules.”

Portnoy said the lockdown decisions shouldn’t be political, but it seems like the coronavirus response has become politcal.

The rant quickly went viral gathering millions of views, as most of Portnoy’s rants do.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is another big business owner with a large following who has also spoke out against the absurdity of the lockdown orders. Musk responded to Portnoy’s rant on Twitter saying, “Well said! Please run for office. The politicians & unelected bureaucrats who stole our liberty should be tarred, feathered & thrown out of town!”

Portnoy’s complete three minute rant is a must-see, and perfectly embodies the way millions of Americans are feeling across the country.

Portnoy was interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News Thursday night, and he pointed out that the lockdown policies “are not even keeping people inside. They are just keeping business closed.”