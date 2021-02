Baseball and music go hand in hand for Mira Mesa sophomore Jace Weckmann

Jace Weckmann is a sophomore at Mira Mesa who has a passion for both baseball and playing the cello in the school orchestra.

He has faced obstacles being younger than most kids his age, but that doesn’t stop him from pushing forward and giving everything the best he has.

Jace hopes that he can continue to play the game he loves at the next level.