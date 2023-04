Baseball at Petco Park: Maranatha Christian 5, La Jolla Country Day 2

When the Padres are away, the prepsters will play at Petco Park and this game featuring the La Jolla Country Day Torreys and Maranatha Christian Eagles.

The Torreys going into this game at 8-0 in coastal league play and a 2-0 record in the series against Maranatha.

But, the Eagles came to play avoiding the sweep and handing LJCD their first loss in league thanks to Joey Wittig’s 2 hit performance.

The final 5-2.