Baseball: Eastlake 3, Carlsbad 2

Winner of this matchup punches a ticket to the finals! Carlsbad and Eastlake facing off in a highly anticipated Division I playoff.

This one came down to the bottom of the 7th, Eastlake down 2-1.. 2 outs.. men on second and third base, and Eastlake’s Brody Wells comes up to bat.

Wells battles in the box.. foul ball after foul ball, and the fight pays off!

Wells knocks the 2-run shot! Eastlake comes through with the walk off win! Eastlake is headed to the Division I Finals!