Baseball: Eastlake 7, Grossmont 6

A bonkers game out at UCSD for the D1 CIF baseball championship between Grossmont and Eastlake.

A game that saw attendance from former Foothiller Joe Musgrove, and one that lasted over 4 hours and went 11 innings.

Ultimately though, Eastlake walked it off in the bottom of the 11th on a passed ball, 7-6 to take home the title.