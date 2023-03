Baseball: Eastlake 7, Santana 0

Eastlake Titans baseball team off to a fast start the season, hosted Santana on Monday afternoon. The Titans jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, and never looked back going on to win 7-0. Lead by junior pitcher Brody Wells who pitched 5 1/3 allowing just one hit, and Senior slugger Matthew Duran went 2 for 2 with rbi’s.