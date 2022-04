Baseball: Granite Hills 1, Torrey Pines 3

A competitive Lions Tournament game in baseball as the highly ranked Granite Hills Eagles took the trip to Torrey Pines to face the Falcons.

It was a tough fought game, but thanks to a complete game by Grayson Bonanno, and a 2-run shot from Ryan Flather, Torrey came out with the 3-1 victory.