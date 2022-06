Baseball: La Sierra 1, Eastlake 9

State CIF Baseball Playoffs Eastlake beat La Sierra on Tuesday afternoon 9-1. The Titans were powered by a five spot in the 4th inning. Michael Rocha an Eastlake senior hit a grand slam, and sophomore Brody Wells was great on the hill 6 scoreless innings and fanned six batters. Eastlake will play again on Thursday if they win that game they will play for the state championship on Saturday.