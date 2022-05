Baseball: Madison 4, Torrey Pines 5

A wild game between Madison and Torrey Pines.

The Warhawks keeping the lead the majority of the game behind two homeruns from Jake Jackson.

But, in the bottom of the 7th the Falcons tie it up at this one goes all the way to the 10th.

Ryan Flather comes through for Torrey with the RBI base hit as they walk this one off, the final 5-4.