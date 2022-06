Baseball: Palos Verdes 0, Torrey Pines 1

The first round of CIF State baseball as Torrey Pines hosted Palos Verdes out of LA.

It was a pitchers duel, Torrey striking first in the top of the 1st and that one run would be all they needed behind the stellar pitching of Grayson Bonanno. He got a complete game shutout, allowing 6 hits, 1 walk, and striking out 8.

Torrey baseball won their first state game in school history 1-0.