Baseball: The Bishop’s School 4, Torrey Pines 7

Torrey Pines and The Bishop’s School take each other on at the home of the Falcons for opening day of baseball.

Torrey had control most of the game with a 7-0 lead, but in the top the 7th the Knights put up a fight with two outs and bases loaded, Body Grieve with the grand salami to avoid the shutout for his team.

The final 7-4 Torrey Pines.