Basics of the new Republican immigrant legalization proposal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A proposed bill could impact “dreamers” or undocumented residents who were brought here as children.

The legislation has been touted as the Republican immigration legalization proposal.

Immigration attorney Ester Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the bill.

Under the new program, undocumented immigrants in the U.S. currently would be allowed to enroll in a “dignity” program.

Dreamers would have legal status and a pathway to citizenship.

Immigrants would also have to pay 2% of their paychecks to a new immigration infrastructure fund.