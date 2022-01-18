Basilico La Pizzeria officially opened in North Park

NORTH PARK (KUSI)- Basilico La Pizzeria has officially opened its doors in North Park. KUSI News continues to support local businesses so we sent, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon to check out the Southern Italian foods they offer.

Owners, Giancarlo Guttilla and Mario Liga spoke about the opening and how their American dream is coming true. Basilico offers neapolitan pizzas cooked to order in a Stefano Ferrara Pizza oven. If you’re not in the pizza mood they also have a variety of Southern Italian dishes including antipasta, pasta, meat, and seafood entrees. Don’t forget the Calzones!

Address : 4207 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103

Phone : (619) 546-9288