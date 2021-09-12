Batter up: Allied Gardens Little League fundraises for new snack shack

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Batter up, everyone!

The Allied Gardens Little League’s snack bar became the subject of vandalism over the pandemic.

As a result, they are aiming to fundraise $12,500 to rebuild their snack shack.

The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will be helping the organization reach their fundraising goals.

Adrienne Jumelet, Allied Gardens Little League Board Member, and Miles Himmel, Founder of the the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the fundraising efforts.

To learn more about the little league, visit www.aglittleleague.org/home

The organization is 100% volunteer-run.