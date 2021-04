Battle lines drawn over Gov. Gavin Newsom recall

HARBOR ISLAND (KUSI) -The campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially begun in both sides.

On the governor’s side, they are painting the recall as a coup by right wing extremists.

On the recall side, there have more than 2 million signatures from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who are not happy with the way the governor is doing his job.

