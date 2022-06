Battle of the Badges to take place on the USS Midway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 17th annual “Battle of the Badges” event is this Saturday, June 18th.

The event is being held on the USS Midway and centers around law enforcement officials like police officers and marines going head to head in the boxing ring during 10 scheduled bouts.

On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with John Gomez, title sponsor for Battle of the Badges, about the upcoming event.