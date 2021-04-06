Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor knew it would need to play to near-perfection to end Gonzaga’s flawless season.

The Bears just about did that in a 86-70 rout of the overall No. 1 seed for their first men’s basketball national championship. Jared Butler and their dynamic backcourt hit their first five 3-pointers and never cooled off.

Undersized big man Mark Vital delivered as many headaches as bruises.

Their bench was superb, their rebounding exceptional, their game plan impeccable and the coaching of Scott Drew spot-on in the crowning moment of his long building job in Waco, Texas.

Former USD star and San Diego Clipper, Jim Brogan, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the game.