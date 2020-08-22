Bayside Gospel Aboard the U.S.S. Midway goes virtual

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 7th Annual Bayside Gospel Concert Aboard The U.S.S. Midway will happen virtually.

In an effort to keep attendees, musical guests and volunteers safe while following the CDC guidelines, this year’s concert will be a virtual experience to take place on Saturday, August 22,,2020 at 7:00pm.

The concert will be live streamed on Godradio1.com from the flight deck of the historic U.S.S. Midway, a retired naval aircraft carrier and floating museum.

This year’s talent lineup will include an eclectic mix of national and international gospel recording artists with special guests Angela Bennett & Rubi Green, daughter of soul singer Al Green.

During the concert, online viewers can donate to their favorite nonprofits including The San Diego Salvation Army (www.sandiego.salvationarmy.org), The San Diego NAACP (www.sdnaacp.org), and Mandate Project Impact (www.mandateprojectimpact.org).