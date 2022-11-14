Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need.

One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those who show up in need. There is also no service or ministry required at the event; it is purely a day to give and receive freely.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner was joined by Senior Pastor Terry Wayne Brooks, or “Pastor T”, to discuss the significance of the event and how his church plans to make an impact this holiday season.