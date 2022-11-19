Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m.

Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Senior Pastor Terry Wayne Brooks, or “Pastor T”, to discuss the event and how to get involved.