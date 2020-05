BBB launches grant program for small businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Better Business Bureau has launched a new program to help small businesses.

The “Main Street Matters” grant will give qualified businesses $500 to $1,000 in grants over the next four months at least.

Skylar Crowley, the Business Outreach & Communications Coordinator for the BBB, joined KUSI to talk about the new program and how to apply.

More information at mainstmatters.bbbcommunity.org