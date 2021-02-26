BBQ fundraiser Saturday supporting Vista firefighter





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Firefighter with 12 years of service with the Vista Fire Department, was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma on January 8th, 2021. Stage 4 cancer has spread to his brain, lungs, and bones.

Andy is a boisterous member of the Vista Fire Family, touching the lives of all around him through his infectious smile, positivity, and compassion.

Now the support and love he has provided to so many over the years are needed by his own family as they deal with this challenging chapter in their lives.

The Vista Firefighter’s Association Local 4107 and Vista Sheriffs have teamed up with local businesses to raise money to support the Valenta family during these trying times.

The BBQ Event Supporting Vista Firefighter Andy Valenta is on Saturday, February 27th from 12pm — 4pm at 1890 Hacienda Drive in Vista, CA.

If you can’t make it, but still want to help, please visit: Fundraiser for Caylie Valenta by Patrick McDonald : Support for Andy Valenta and Family (gofundme.com) https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-andy-valenta-and-family

For more information or links to Instagram and Facebook: Vista Fire Fighters Association https://www.vistafirefighters.com