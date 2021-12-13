Be a Santa to a Senior delivers cheer to older adults during the holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with BASTAS coordinator, Tim Norris, about their upcoming

Be a Santa to a Senior program from Home Instead delivers cheer to deserving seniors in San Diego.

This is the 16th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community.

The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing, and blankets, make a big impact and help San Diego seniors.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Jason Baker, owner of the San Diego Home Instead office. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

Individuals can visit the Kearny Mesa Walmart located at 4840 Shawline Street in San Diego and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through Dec. 15

For more information or to help visit: https://www.beasantatoasenior.com/