Beaches in Carlsbad are back open with restrictions
CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Carlsbad officials opened their beach at 9 a.m. Monday with some restrictions.
Allowed
• Walking, running, swimming, kayaking, surfing, bodyboarding, body surfing, paddle boarding, snorkeling and scuba diving from the shore
• Paddleboarding and kayaking at the Agua Hedionda Lagoon entrances
• Fishing only allowed from a kayak or boat due to county health order
Not allowed
• Stopping, sitting or lying down on the beach (sand)
• Gatherings of any kind, games or sports
• Volleyball, football, frisbee, soccer, yoga, calisthenics or similar activities where you stay in one place
Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the beaches reopening.