Beaches in Carlsbad are back open with restrictions

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Carlsbad officials opened their beach at 9 a.m. Monday with some restrictions.

Allowed

• Walking, running, swimming, kayaking, surfing, bodyboarding, body surfing, paddle boarding, snorkeling and scuba diving from the shore

• Paddleboarding and kayaking at the Agua Hedionda Lagoon entrances

• Fishing only allowed from a kayak or boat due to county health order

Not allowed

• Stopping, sitting or lying down on the beach (sand)

• Gatherings of any kind, games or sports

• Volleyball, football, frisbee, soccer, yoga, calisthenics or similar activities where you stay in one place

Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the beaches reopening.