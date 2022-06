Becca Williams campaigns San Diego Unified School Board, District ‘c’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is here and KUSI is following many races for you to refer back to before you vote. One of the races being the race for the San Diego Unified School Board, District ‘c’.

Candidate, Becca Williams, is vying for that spot on the board. KUSI was able to talk with her about her motives and campaign.