Becca Williams on campaign for San Diego Unified School Board, District C

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three candidates are campaigning to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School District Board.

Becca Williams, Cody Petterson and Lily Higman.

Becca Williams discussed her campaign with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego, and specifically called out her opponent, Lily Higman.

