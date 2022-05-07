Becca Williams to run for SDUSD District C and plans to put the welfare of the kids first

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –Several candidates are hoping to represent the San Diego Unified School Board District C, one of those people hoping to represent coastal San Diego is Becca Williams.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Hunter Sowards talked with Becca Williams, San Diego Unified School Board District C Candidate, about what she is planning to bring to SDUSD if she wins.

Becca Williams plans on:

Putting the welfare of the kids first

Pushing for mindful, hands-on programs

Creating a safe learning space free of bullying and open to critical thinking

Limiting screen time in the classroom