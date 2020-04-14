Beer company delivers brew to 93-year-old woman who held sign “I need more beer”

PITTSBURGH, PA (KUSI) – A big wish came true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Representatives from Molson Coors beer company showed up at Olive Veronesi’s door dropping off ten cases of beer.

The delivery came after she posted a sign at her house saying “I want more beer.”

After the delivery, Mrs Veronesi wrote a new sign that said “I got more beer.”

She has been staying at home because of the coronavirus and because of that she said her beer stash was about to run dry.

A picture she shared holding a can of beer was viewed more than five million times on Facebook.