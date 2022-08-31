Behind the scenes of Broadway’s “The Lion King”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Broadway’s award-winning musical “The Lion King” will be returning to San Diego for three weeks form Aug. 24 to Sept. 11 at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner got a sneak peak of the performance through the eyes of the actors back stage.

Approaching 24 years on Broadway, “The Lion King” is one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on Nov. 13, 1997, the musical’s global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people.

Directed by Thomas Schumacher, “The Lion King”has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, and four of them running 20 or more years.