Bellator back in San Diego; 300th event set take place at Pechanga arena on Saturday

Bellator 300 is set to take place featuring a marquee ticket at Pechanga Arena on Saturday October 7th.

It will include four massive world championship fights for the historic 300th event.. featuring current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg facing Cat Zingano, and a highly anticipated matchup between San Diego fighters Liz Carmouche and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Hear from Macfarlane and Carmouche as the former teammates and current friends now finding themselves facing off as foes on Saturday!