Belly Up Show on Nov. 23 for Breaking and Entering Christmas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022.

This year, The Sully Band from On the Air with Sully and Little Tommy will be playing at the Belly Up on Nov. 23 to help promote Breaking and Entering.

This is a longtime San Diego tradition, put on by Tommy Sablan since 1996.

This year, Little Tommy is looking for families to help.

If you know a struggling family in need, please email littletommy@kusi.com with all the information you can share. Everything will be kept confidential.

Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas will be aired on KUSI Saturday morning December 10, 2022.