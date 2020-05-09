Belly Up Tavern Announces “SharkBelly” Festival

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – The beachside music venue Belly Up, host to thousands of classic concerts, launches new digital festival aimed at entertaining fans worldwide during COVID-19 lockdown with May 6th release of 40 never-before-heard live recordings.

Sets from X, Macy Gray, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Built to Spill, The White Buffalo, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, English Beat, and many more.

“The Belly Up feels like home to me. I love playing there. I feel like I can just show up at any time and play for some friends,” said Grammy-Nominated Singer/Songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

For only $7.99, roughly the price of a drink, fans can still enjoy the energy and passion of a live performance while all net proceeds from SharkBelly will directly support the Belly Up and the participating artists during this unprecedented time.